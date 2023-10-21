Native approach to drug use disorder

Tribal Opioid Response Program at Elbowoods Memorial Health Center.
Tribal Opioid Response Program at Elbowoods Memorial Health Center.(KFYRTV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Oct. 21, 2023
NEW TOWN, N.D (KMOT) -- Some organizations are tackling the opioid epidemic through a culturally informed lens.

Beau Medicine Crow is the project director for the Tribal Opioid Response Program at Elbowoods Memorial Health Center. Medicine Crow said poverty, trauma and food insecurity are some of the issues that impact behavioral health.

He said they not only use one-on-one therapy and medication management, but also native yoga and talking circles.

“I say, it’s the oldest ceremony in the world. We get to sit around and talk and that’s how we’ve always done things. So we have a discussion, and then we deal with it accordingly,” said Medicine Crow.

He says they use Telehealth, as well as in-person treatment.

