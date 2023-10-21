JunKin CuZins Bismarck show features more than 100 vendors

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Antiques, crafts, food, and music were just some of the things to enjoy at Saturday’s JunKin CuZins show at the Bismarck Event Center.

The show featured more than 100 vendors from the tri-state area including crafters, upcyclers, junkers and artisans. JunKin CuZins show Co-Organizer Kristi Voeller says JunKin CuZins is originally out of Jamestown. She and her Co-Organizer Jen Winterberg are friends with the family and asked them to bring it to Bismarck. The show has been going on for six years as a way for people to have fun, eat, drink coffee, and shop.

“It’s Unique,” said Voeller.

“It’s unique, it’s fun, it’s creative. I feel like there are some people that have that gift and some of us who do not. We love to shop from the people that do because it’s just so neat. There are literally one-of-a-kind things you don’t see on Amazon or at big box stores,” said Winterberg.

The organizers say each year they are hoping to continue to grow and say each year they seem to grow their vendors by 20%.

