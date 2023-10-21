DEVELOPING: Well pad explosion near Alexander

MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT/KFYR) - Crews are responding to an explosion and fire at an oil well site northwest of Alexander Saturday.

According to the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred roughly a half mile south of 37th Street and 137th Avenue NW.

Investigators said there are no reported injuries and no threat to the public.

Karolin Jappe, McKenzie County Emergency Manager, said the site is owned and operated by Neptune Operating.

Jappe indicated they believed three tanks on site blew, but it was hard to tell exactly how many, based on the fire and smoke.

The sheriff’s office said as of around 2 p.m. they were currently on scene monitoring the fire. They are requesting citizens to stay clear of the area while they work the scene.

This is a developing story.

