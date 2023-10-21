Bismarck replacing street lights to be more efficient

Street light replacement
Street light replacement(Isabella Kraft | KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Bismarck is in charge of nearly 10,000 streetlights and a chunk of them need to be changed.

Staff is in the process of replacing one thousand lights from high-pressure sodium or HPS, to LED.

The price tag for the LED lights is about three or four times more expensive than the HPS.

But city staff say it’s the life expectancy of the lights that’s the payoff.

LEDs have a 10-year warranty and can last for 25 to 30 years.

While the HPS lights go for about one year and their supply is diminishing.

Staff says LED lights also use about 60 percent less electricity.

At the start of October, 700 lights had been swapped out.

Staff says those last 300 lights will be changed by the end of this year regardless of the weather.

