Belfield man builds saddles for cowboys competing in NFR

DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - To be a top saddle bronc rider, a cowboy needs to have courage, a trustworthy horse and a reliable saddle.

Many top cowboys count on a Belfield, North Dakota man to help them have a good ride.

The tack that Dave Urlacher stitches together is as important to cowboys as Nike Air Jordans are to basketball players.

“Most of them really like how they fit,” said Dave Urlacher, Dave’s Saddle Shop.

It takes roughly thirty-eight hours for Urlacher to build a saddle. His work sells itself.

“It’s all word of mouth, I don’t advertise at all. It’s just those guys who saw them and a couple of them good guys, I was lucky, and they got on them and did well in them,” said Urlacher.

He’s stitched together more than five hundred saddles for cowboys around the world.

“At the NFR this year, there’s at least eleven, maybe, eleven guys will ride one that I built,” said Urlacher.

Urlacher says making saddles is a labor of love.

He says he learned how to build saddles by fixing them while working as a ranch hand.

“I spend a lot of time here, but I can’t wait in the morning to come down,” said Urlacher.

Urlacher’s work can mean the difference between staying in the saddle for eight seconds or being bucked off.

“These guys are making a living so you want to do as good a job as you can and that’s part of why they get them,” said Urlacher.

In just a few months, Urlacher will turn 70 but says he has no plans to rein in his love for rodeo.

“Well, they tell me I can’t quit,” said Urlacher.

Urlacher says his son also helps with the business.

