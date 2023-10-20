World Health Organization releases updated adolescent wellness guidelines

The World Health Organization recently updated its guidelines and recommendations on adolescent...
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The World Health Organization recently updated its guidelines and recommendations on adolescent health and well-being.

While the first edition of its “Global Accelerated Action for the Health of Adolescents guidance,” or AA-HA!, focused more on a teen’s health, the second edition focuses on a more “holistic” approach to well-being. Soul 57′s Jenny Maattala said in the past, a holistic approach to health probably raised some North Dakotans’ eyebrows. She said children attending group therapy sessions is a good sign that North Dakota caretakers are taking a more holistic approach, but there’s still room to grow.

“Allowing people to open up a little bit and explore other methods and outlets of what helps them become a more well-rounded, healthier person–not even just in this area, but something that everyone could do in general–is giving themselves options and different techniques to just be a more informed and healthier person,” Maattala said.

If you want to read the WHO’s full guidance, you can find a copy of its most recent edition of AA-HA! on its website.

