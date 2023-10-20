Williston school assistant superintendent signs separation agreement following reprimands, complaints

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School Board approved accepting a resignation for an assistant superintendent on Tuesday.

Victoria Arneson was named assistant superintendent in July but has worked in the district for more than 10 years as a curriculum director and math teacher. Evaluations over the past two years received from the district say she was highly effective at her job. However, Arneson was the subject of several reprimands and complaints over the past year.

Arneson was written up four times since December, according to documents obtained by Your News Leader.

On December 19, 2022, Arneson received a reprimand for violating a school policy after signing contracts without board approval. The policy mentioned states the school board must review purchases over a certain amount. Arneson wrote an email to the board saying she thought contracts paid for with grants did not need board approval, just district funds. Arneson was placed on paid administrative leave a month earlier as the matter was being investigated.

On August 2, 2023, Arneson received another reprimand over unprofessional conduct, forwarding district emails to a personal account, and “mirroring” the contents of her district computer to a personal device. The report claims Arneson demonstrated a pattern of unprofessionalism and received several complaints since October 2022. Some of the issues stated included making false statements about other employees, emailing principals about dress code changes when she was not authorized to do so, relaying information that was not public to staff during a staff meeting, giving a written warning to an employee over not following hiring protocol, then later proceeding to not follow her own protocol, and approving a teacher transfer without communicating to that teacher’s supervisor.

Arneson was also subject to several complaints. The report said business office staff had trust issues with her because of Arneson’s approach and communication style. A district employee also filed a formal complaint in May 2023 over Arneson’s conduct, claiming Arneson rejected the employee’s application for a new position over personal biases against the employee. The complaint says Arneson openly admitted to “hating” the employee.

The August 2 reprimand also said on July 25, when Superintendent Richard Faidley called for a meeting on Arneson’s behavior, Arneson became angry, slammed her hand on an HR employee’s desk, demanded the names of the complainants, and proceeded to place herself on leave, sending messages that she intended to resign.

“Long before July 25, throughout the course of your employment as the Curriculum and Assessment Director and the Assistant Superintendent, you have demonstrated a pattern of unprofessionalism, abrasiveness, and an unwillingness to accept feedback or engage in any sort of self-reflection as a leader. On July 25, you demonstrated a clear indication that you are not willing to work collaboratively or engage as a member of the upper administration team,” the report stated.

One message to Faidley on July 25 asked if she could still work as the Curriculum and Assessment Director instead. Faidley stated in the reprimand that Arneson could either take a new contract for that position or retain her current one under several restrictions, including not being able to supervise any employees, not serving as a member of Faidley’s cabinet, being reassigned to Williston High School, and being required to seek approval from Faidley or Assistant Superintendent Kevin Klassen before issuing any directives or communicating with staff. Arneson accepted the restrictions on August 2.

A day later, Arneson was reprimanded for using her personal social media account to contact an IT member to gain access to a locked document.

“Your conduct has been, once again, unprofessional and insubordinate to the specific directive issued to you one day ago,” the report stated.

The report stated Faidley revoked Arneson’s access to her district email and Google Drives due to this incident.

On August 15, a fourth reprimand was issued against Arneson after it was discovered she made several Google Drive documents public and sent more than 50 district emails to her personal account. The report said doing this put the district at risk since they contain sensitive student information.

On September 19, Arneson was temporarily reassigned from the high school to work at the warehouse to handle the curriculum materials ordered and placed there. Arneson was given a list of tasks needed to be completed, including forming an itemized list of professional development contracts, filling out all student IEP information and researching and providing a summary of the benefits of block scheduling at the middle school level.

On September 29, Arneson’s attorney contacted the school board to consider a resignation in exchange for a full buyout of her contract. Following a pair of executive session meetings, the board accepted the resignation and agreed to pay Arneson’s salary and benefits through April 2024.

“These types of personnel matters are difficult situations for the school board to deal with. Employee files of district employees are open records to the general public; however, members of the school board are not allowed to review employee personnel files due to the fact that the school board must maintain an unbiased position should any personnel matter come before the board through a discharge or nonrenewal hearing in order to protect the employee’s due process rights,” said Chris Jundt, Board President, in a statement.

When reached out for a statement, Arneson said she had no comment.

Arneson’s contract listed a yearly salary of $175,000.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.