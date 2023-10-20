Twin sisters ‘connected at the hip’ celebrate milestone birthday together

Twin sisters Jennie Chitwood and Boots Rogers are celebrating their 100th birthday together. (Source: WTVG)
By Tony Geftos and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – Twin sisters, Jennie Chitwood and Wilhelmina “Boots” Rogers, have spent a lot of time over the years doing everything together – going to church, working, and raising each other’s children.

“We’ve always felt like we had something special because it’s like having two moms when they’re twins and because we lived close and did everything together,” Chitwood’s daughter Debby Kuhn said.

Now, the twins celebrated their 100th birthday together with a big party thrown by their family.

“I think each year, they might think we might not be here the next year, and they don’t want to miss it,” Chitwood said.

“And we’ve been just very, very happy, and if we go to heaven, that’s all I’m praying for is heaven and her. To go together,” Rogers said.

Through it all, they’ve had each other and still say they share plenty of laughs along the way.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bailey Bernstein
Memorial services planned for Wahpeton woman killed in crash
Lacey Ronningen and her husband Andrew
Employee hurt in Minot liquor store crash moved out of ICU
Police make arrest in Minot car crash into Broadway Liquor
Police make arrest in Minot car crash into Broadway Liquor
Farmer Adam Cayko next to his corn crop
Former sugar beet farmers harvest new crops following sugar plant shutdown
Regina Goodale and Mathew Anderson are escorted back to the Ward County Jail after the jury...
Life without parole sentence in Minot murder

Latest News

FILE - Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears appear at the 2002 NBA All-Star game in...
Britney Spears’ book ‘The Woman In Me’ makes private details public, and public events personal
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who failed in a crucial second ballot yesterday to become Speaker of...
LIVE: Jim Jordan digs in for a third vote for House speaker as Republicans refuse to give him gavel
Police responded to a shooting in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday night.
A man whose divorce case was before slain judge is ID’d as a person of interest
FILE - Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, appears before Judge Scott MacAfee during a motions hearing on...
Jury selection begins in the first trial in the Georgia election case against Trump and others
FILE - Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones takes the witness stand to testify at the Sandy Hook...
Judge rules Alex Jones can’t use bankruptcy protection to avoid paying Sandy Hook families