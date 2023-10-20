Tilt Studio open for fun in Kirkwood Mall

Tilt Studios
Tilt Studios(Isabella Kraft | KFYRTV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The former Herberger’s space in Kirkwood Mall is now occupied. Tilt Studios opened on Thursday evening and on Friday a line of people was waiting outside the door.

The family fun center chain has several locations all around the nation. This one in Bismarck boasts a 90,000 square-foot space is filled with a go-cart track, two 18-hole mini golf courses, mini bowling and more than 100 arcade games.

“Games for everybody. So we are definitely a family entertainment center, so fun for all ages, for the young and the young at heart,” said Vicky Peeky of Tilt Studios.

Tilt Studio is open Monday through Friday from 10 to eight, Saturday from 10 to seven, and Sunday from 11 to six.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bailey Bernstein
Memorial services planned for Wahpeton woman killed in crash
Police make arrest in Minot car crash into Broadway Liquor
Police make arrest in Minot car crash into Broadway Liquor
Lacey Ronningen and her husband Andrew
Employee hurt in Minot liquor store crash moved out of ICU
Farmer Adam Cayko next to his corn crop
Former sugar beet farmers harvest new crops following sugar plant shutdown
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down

Latest News

Change of plea hearing set for Monday in Minot bar shooting
Change of plea hearing set for Monday in Minot bar shooting
Cassandra Black Elk
Bismarck woman has mix of emotions after child neglect case dismissed
The World Health Organization recently updated its guidelines and recommendations on adolescent...
World Health Organization releases updated adolescent wellness guidelines
Children now are dealing with far more than most adults did at their age.
Recent events in Bismarck putting kids’ resilience to the test