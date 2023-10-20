Tilt Studio open for fun in Kirkwood Mall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The former Herberger’s space in Kirkwood Mall is now occupied. Tilt Studios opened on Thursday evening and on Friday a line of people was waiting outside the door.

The family fun center chain has several locations all around the nation. This one in Bismarck boasts a 90,000 square-foot space is filled with a go-cart track, two 18-hole mini golf courses, mini bowling and more than 100 arcade games.

“Games for everybody. So we are definitely a family entertainment center, so fun for all ages, for the young and the young at heart,” said Vicky Peeky of Tilt Studios.

Tilt Studio is open Monday through Friday from 10 to eight, Saturday from 10 to seven, and Sunday from 11 to six.

