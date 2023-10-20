Third annual ‘Bucking Battle’ at the Bismarck Event Center

Third annual ‘Bucking Battle’ at the Bismarck Event Center
Third annual ‘Bucking Battle’ at the Bismarck Event Center(KFYRTV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dirt is going to be flying over the weekend at the Bismarck Event Center for the ‘Bucking Battle’. Chad Berger is the stock contractor for the bulls, and there will be horses from 16 states and three Canadian provinces competing.

The Bucking Battle will have bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding and there are three rough stock events.

Ben Andersen, Logan Hay and Houston Brown are co-champion riders who all won the saddle bronc riding event last year and will be competing.

Chad Berger says he wants to grow the ‘Bucking Battle’ each year, and the show is for families but stays traditional to the sport.

“They were doing rodeos before we were a country and it’s still Americana, all of our roots in this country was built on the back of a horse,” said Chad Berger, Bull Breeder and stock contractor. He says he is excited to see two of his young bulls Puckered Up and Mother In Law. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bailey Bernstein
Memorial services planned for Wahpeton woman killed in crash
Police make arrest in Minot car crash into Broadway Liquor
Police make arrest in Minot car crash into Broadway Liquor
Lacey Ronningen and her husband Andrew
Employee hurt in Minot liquor store crash moved out of ICU
Farmer Adam Cayko next to his corn crop
Former sugar beet farmers harvest new crops following sugar plant shutdown
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down

Latest News

NHS on its drone research to deliver package essentials to more rural areas
Drone program in New Town aims to improve delivery of essentials to rural areas
Change of plea hearing set for Monday in Minot bar shooting
Change of plea hearing set for Monday in Minot bar shooting
Cassandra Black Elk
Bismarck woman has mix of emotions after child neglect case dismissed
Tilt Studios
Tilt Studio open for fun in Kirkwood Mall