Third annual ‘Bucking Battle’ at the Bismarck Event Center

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dirt is going to be flying over the weekend at the Bismarck Event Center for the ‘Bucking Battle’. Chad Berger is the stock contractor for the bulls, and there will be horses from 16 states and three Canadian provinces competing.

The Bucking Battle will have bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding and there are three rough stock events.

Ben Andersen, Logan Hay and Houston Brown are co-champion riders who all won the saddle bronc riding event last year and will be competing.

Chad Berger says he wants to grow the ‘Bucking Battle’ each year, and the show is for families but stays traditional to the sport.

“They were doing rodeos before we were a country and it’s still Americana, all of our roots in this country was built on the back of a horse,” said Chad Berger, Bull Breeder and stock contractor. He says he is excited to see two of his young bulls Puckered Up and Mother In Law. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.