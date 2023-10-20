The Salvation Army gears up for winter with Coats for Kids fall drive

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With winter right around the corner, having the appropriate winter clothing is a necessity. Today, members of The Salvation Army and volunteers distributed winter apparel to local kids and families at Hope Lutheran Church.

The Coats for Kids drive collects new and gently used winter apparel for families and individuals throughout the area, with the greatest need focusing on kids. The items came entirely from donation bins at area Hornbachers.

Major Abe Tamayo, Salvation Army Corp Officer says, “We have distributed up to 600 to 700 coats in the past, so we expect that to be the norm today.. maybe even exceeding that amount.”

They will be back out at the church tomorrow from 9am to 4pm.

Preregistration was needed for this event, but The Salvation Army will be hosting another coat drive Tuesday, October 24 through Friday, October 27. There is no registration necessary, and it goes from 8am to 12:45pm.

The Salvation Army provided additional information if you’re planning to attend next week:

- Bring a picture I.D. for all adults in the household

- Bring a birth certificate, passport, or student I.D. for all children in the household.

- The Salvation Army is located at 304 Roberts St. Fargo, N.D. Please enter through the main door, and go up the stairs to the chapel.

