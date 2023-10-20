Recent events in Bismarck putting kids’ resilience to the test

Children now are dealing with far more than most adults did at their age.
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Children now are dealing with far more than most adults did at their age.

In the wake of the pandemic, shootings and other unrest in the community, parents might encourage their children to channel their feelings into athletics or to hold them back. However, a recent study says using creativity improved children’s ability significantly to solve emotional problems. Soul 57′s Jenny Maattala said with the recent shootings in the community, North Dakota children’s resilience is being put to the test. The arts can be an effective tool for them when processing their trauma.

“If what you’re feeling doesn’t want to come outside of your body other than in these more expressive and artistic ways, that’s where the arts are a major advantage for kids who have gone through something, whether it was an isolated situation during the pandemic or losing a loved one,” Maattala said.

Maattala said in general, North Dakotans tend to have a “pull yourself up by your bootstraps” mentality, but we’re steadily making progress toward using a wider variety of tools to process difficult emotions.

