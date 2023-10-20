Predicted primary care physician shortage could cause more problems for rural areas

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In 2021, the Association of American Medical Colleges released a report about the growing physician shortage.

Although it covered more than just primary care physicians, it estimates by 2034, the U.S. will be short nearly 18,000 to 48,000 doctors.

For small towns like New Salem that are already short on coverage, that could cause even more problems.

Dr. Blair Matheson has been doing locum doctoring for more than 20 years.

He said he often provides coverage for understaffed healthcare facilities. He said there’s always been a shortage of healthcare providers in rural communities but it’s gotten worse in recent years.

He said it’s not only frustrating for patients but for their doctors as well.

He said we could be short 200,000 doctors by 2025.

“During the pandemic, I was working in a rural hospital in North Dakota. I had a doctor from Idaho call me looking for a bed. He had called 61 hospitals trying to transfer a patient out. So he called me in North Dakota from Idaho, going, ‘Do you have anything? He could not find a bed to send somebody to,” said Dr. Matheson.

The lack of healthcare coverage in towns like New Salem has inspired some students to go into the healthcare fields themselves.

“You can see that not everybody goes to the doctor’s right away. If there’s something like an accident, sometimes it takes them a little longer to get there,” said Emily Morman.

Some students have seen first-hand what a lack of timely health care is like.

For Bridget Kunz, it was when her dad was injured on their farm.

“He was under our cutter, and one of the blades fell on his lip and sliced it open, and you have to get stitches for that. So we did have to come down to the emergency room,” said Kunz.

“One of my kids, she sliced her foot open on something that was in the garbage bag, and we had to drive 30 minutes to get stitches, so I mean, it’s real life, you know? And if we had people who were able to be closer, I think that would make a big difference,” said Lacey Martinson, another nursing student at NDSU.

Dr. Matheson said in order to alleviate the lack of health care coverage problem, hospitals need to be allowed to take on more medical students and working conditions for medical personnel must improve.

Dr. Matheson says a lot of the health problems patients are having now can be traced back to a lack of health care during the pandemic.

