North Dakota unemployment rate at historic low

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state’s latest unemployment numbers are revealing historic lows, and they are well below the nation’s average.

North Dakota’s unemployment rate is at 1.3%, with an estimated 5,600 people listed as unemployed from our state’s workforce of roughly 418,000 people. The report released Friday shows that the not seasonally adjusted rate is a more than 13% decrease from our previous month. Along with South Dakota and Vermont, North Dakota has the second lowest rate in the country, below Maryland.

Nationally, the unemployment rate is at 3.6 %, a 0.3% decrease from the previous month.

We’re looking further into this trend of low unemployment for our state and will bring you additional coverage as we learn more.

