Drone program in New Town aims to improve delivery of essentials to rural areas

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) - Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town recently received a grant from the Department of Transportation to develop its drone program.

In celebration of the grant, students from White Shield and surrounding schools in the area were invited to a drone camp.

Kerry Hartman, academic dean at the college, says they want to get the youth aware of the program.

Hartman said with this grant they’ll be able to research more innovative ways to send medicine, paperwork and other essentials from New Town to other rural communities in Twin Buttes and White Shield.

He said they have 18 months to study this type of feasibility for drone transportation.

“We’ll probably start on a fairly small scale and then expand. We hope to write up a five-year grant, after the planning grant, that will be to set the whole transportation network up,” said Hartman.

He said they’re modeling it after a site in Alaska.

He also says the college has partnered with the Three Affiliated Tribes and the University of North Dakota.

Jordan Krueger, research manager at UND, said this was their first drone camp at New Town.

“It’s all about the talent pipeline, like I said, getting them exposed to this tech and ultimately helping them for careers later down the road,” said Krueger.

Krueger said the kids went through five stations to practice using the drone as a tool.

The dean at NHS said they’re also going to start training for drone operators.

