Motion to dismiss Black Elk child neglect case

Cassandra Black Elk at trial
Cassandra Black Elk at trial(KFYRTV)
By Monica Hannan
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh County State’s Attorney has made a motion to dismiss a child neglect case against a Bismarck woman.

Cassandra Black Elk originally pleaded guilty to child neglect in the death of her baby last year and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

But later autopsy results revealed the child’s death was listed as unexplained sudden death.

The North Dakota Supreme Court upheld a district judge’s decision to grant Black Elk a new trial - saying she received bad advice in pleading guilty.

The motion to dismiss must now be signed by a judge.

