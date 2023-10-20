Man arrested for alleged kidnapping and assault of woman in Sargent County

Ryan Robert Bergh
Ryan Robert Bergh(Richland County Jail)
FORMAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Havana, North Dakota, man is in jail accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman in Sargent County.

Ryan Robert Bergh is charged with kidnapping, felonious restraint, terrorizing, reckless endangerment and assault. He is being held in the Richland County Jail on $100,000 bond.

According to court documents, a woman says she was kidnapped at gunpoint by Bergh on October 19 while she was closing up Deuce’s Bar in Forman, ND. The woman says Bergh forced her into his vehicle and pointed a loaded .357 magnum pistol at her multiple times.

Officials obtained surveillance video from the bar, which showed the woman being dragged out the back door of the bar and forced into Bergh’s vehicle.

The woman was held against her will for several hours and, court records state, Bergh asked her for sexual favors and threatened to rape her. Bergh also allegedly threatened to shoot and kill the woman if she tried to run away.

Officials say there are tire marks on the street near the courthouse where the woman tried to open the door of the vehicle and get out.

According to court records, this continued until the sun came up, at which time Bergh drove the woman to Sheriff Travis Paeper’s home, gave her the gun, and told her to get out.

Officials note blood on the woman’s nose, mouth, sweatshirt, t-shirt and jeans. She also had a wound under her left eye and bruising on her arm and hands.

Bergh was detained, arrested and booked into jail.

