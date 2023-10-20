Man accused of kidnapping victim from Grand Forks bar and assaulting them

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing several charges, accused of kidnapping someone from a Grand Forks bar and assaulting them.

Angel Alberto Torres Sosa, 31, of Crookston, is facing charges of kidnapping, attempted gross sexual imposition, aggravated assault and terrorizing.

Court documents say on Sunday, October 15, surveillance footage shows the victim met Torres Sosa at the Diamond Lounge. The two are seen having drinks together before leaving the bar.

The victim told investigators Torres Sosa offered them a ride home. Instead, the victims claims they were taken to an unknown location, dragged into a basement and thrown on top of a mattress.

The victims says Torres Sosa chocked them unconscious. According to court documents, the victim woke up undressed and Torres Sosa was on top of them.

Documents say the victim bit Torres Sosa’s lip and he began hitting them. They say Torres Sosa led the victim outside after, where they were able to escape.

Torres Sosa told investigators he remembered being at the bar with the victim, but nothing after. He’s being held in the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

