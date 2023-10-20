Man accused of kidnapping victim from Grand Forks bar and assaulting them

Angel Alberto Torres Sosa is facing kidnapping and sexual assault charges in the incident.
Torres Sosa
Torres Sosa(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing several charges, accused of kidnapping someone from a Grand Forks bar and assaulting them.

Angel Alberto Torres Sosa, 31, of Crookston, is facing charges of kidnapping, attempted gross sexual imposition, aggravated assault and terrorizing.

Court documents say on Sunday, October 15, surveillance footage shows the victim met Torres Sosa at the Diamond Lounge. The two are seen having drinks together before leaving the bar.

The victim told investigators Torres Sosa offered them a ride home. Instead, the victims claims they were taken to an unknown location, dragged into a basement and thrown on top of a mattress.

The victims says Torres Sosa chocked them unconscious. According to court documents, the victim woke up undressed and Torres Sosa was on top of them.

Documents say the victim bit Torres Sosa’s lip and he began hitting them. They say Torres Sosa led the victim outside after, where they were able to escape.

Torres Sosa told investigators he remembered being at the bar with the victim, but nothing after. He’s being held in the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Police make arrest in Minot car crash into Broadway Liquor
Police make arrest in Minot car crash into Broadway Liquor
Bailey Bernstein
Memorial services planned for Wahpeton woman killed in crash
Lacey Ronningen and her husband Andrew
Employee hurt in Minot liquor store crash moved out of ICU
Victoria Arneson was written up four times since December.
Williston school assistant superintendent signs separation agreement following reprimands, complaints

Latest News

Man holding flag in Albert Grass bridge dedication ceremony
First Native American to enlist in WWI honored in bridge dedication in Cannonball, ND
Ryan Chevrolet in Minot
Ryan Chevrolet in Minot hosting 10th fundraiser Saturday for cancer rehab program
First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 10/20/2023
First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Weather 10/20/2023
First News at Six
Dan's Garden (10/20/2023)