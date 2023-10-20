Free admission for active duty, retired military and their families at Minot State Saturday

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot State football will honor its 13 seniors on the roster in the team’s final home game of the season, against Duluth Saturday.

The university also plans to honor active duty and retired military by offering free admission for those groups and their families.

Coach Ian Shields hopes the crowd will be “energized” by last week’s win over Concordia, his first as the head coach.

He also emphasized that the armed forces are the “team” that he supports the most.

“We have so much respect for our armed forces. I was fortunate enough to coach at West Point for five years as assistant head coach. We’re all supportive of “that” team. That’s the most important team there is, our armed forces. Whatever we can do to honor those men and women who are serving our country, we’re behind it one hundred percent,” said Shields.

Kickoff is Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Herb Parker Stadium in Minot.

