“Cold-blooded”: life sentence handed down in Goodale murder

Matthew Anderson in court
Matthew Anderson in court(KMOT-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A Minot man convicted in a fatal shooting last year will serve life in prison.

The courts ordered 35-year-old Mathew Anderson to the maximum sentence in the February 2022 killing of Wade Goodale.

Your News Leader’s Joe Skurzewski reports from Thursday’s emotional sentencing at the Ward County Courthouse.

State Prosecutor Roza Larson recommended a sentence of life in prison without parole for Anderson.

”He intentionally brought a gun to the scene. He intentionally shot Wade, point blank,” said Larson.

Members of Goodale’s family offered victim impact statements, including his mother, Mary Kay Miller.

”I’ve had three of Wade’s children in my care nearly every day since Wade’s murder. I’ve had to comfort these kids and listen to them cry about how much they miss their dad and just want him to come home. Not only do I have to try to process my own grief as a mother, I have to help them process theirs as well,” said Miller.

When given the chance to address the court, he apologized to the Goodale family.

”It was an accident. I never meant to take him from this world, or from his children or his family, I just want his family to know that I am truly sorry,” said Anderson.

Judge Todd Cresap who also oversaw the trial did not by the notion that Goodale’s death was accidental.

”This was intentional. The stopping of him, the smashing of the window, the beating of him, and the shooting of Mr. Goodale, all intentional,” said Cresap.

Anderson will have the opportunity to repeal his sentencing.

Anderson’s co-defendant Regina Goodale, Wade’s wife, who was convicted of accomplice to murder in the joint trial with Anderson will be sentenced for her role in the case on Nov. 1.

