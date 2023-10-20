Change of plea hearing set for Monday in Minot bar shooting

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The courts have scheduled a change of plea hearing for a 40-year-old Alabama man charged in a shooting at a Minot bar in February, right before he was supposed to stand trial.

Prosecutors said two people were hurt when Theophris Drake opened fire inside the Dakota Lounge in southwest Minot shortly before close the morning of Feb. 4. One person was hospitalized with serious injuries, and a bystander was treated and released the same day.

The news comes days after the courts issued a warrant for Drake’s arrest, and denied a motion to allow Drake’s attorney to withdraw from the case.

In court filings, Drake said there had been a breakdown in communication with his attorney Elisabeth Hewett, and he had not been able to see certain evidence. State prosecutors argued that Drake was making the request to delay the trial.

In separate filings, the court granted a request to revoke Drake’s $35,000 bond and issue a warrant for his arrest, after prosecutors said they had proof he violated his bond by leaving the state on multiple occasions.

Drake, who was supposed to stand trial beginning Tuesday, faces five total charges, including B-felony and C-felony counts of aggravated assault.

Drake has a change of plea hearing scheduled for Monday at 12:45 p.m. in Minot. Ward County State’s Attorney Roza Larson said he is expected to turn himself in before the hearing.

