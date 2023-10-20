Bond vote for Dickinson Public Schools

DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - Dickinson Public Schools wants residents to vote next week on a 69-million-dollar bond to fund renovations to schools and an addition at the high school.

Superintendent Marcus Lewton says with an increase in enrollment and aged systems, primarily the high school is behind the bond referendum.

This includes the high school’s HVAC, electrical and PA systems.

Lewton says they need more and larger classroom spaces at the high school and a larger cafeteria to accommodate students.

A yes vote would also enhance safety at all elementary schools.

“Some of our systems we’re having difficulties with heating, ventilation, air conditioning which causes some disruptions to the learning environment,” said Marcus Lewton, DPS superintendent. “But also, many of our classrooms do not have any natural light, and then the design of the building the circular nature of it is not the most efficient use of space.”

For residential property owners, the monthly tax increase would be roughly 11.59 dollars per month for every one hundred thousand dollars.

More information and where you can vote next Tuesday can be found at https://www.dickinson.k12.nd.us/our-district/2023-bond-referendum.

