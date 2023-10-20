Bismarck woman has mix of emotions after child neglect case dismissed

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A child neglect case against a Bismarck woman has been dismissed.

Cassandra Black Elk pleaded guilty to child neglect in the death of her infant daughter last year. She had served about half of her 18-month sentence when a judge ruled for a new trial based on autopsy results showing the child died from unexplained sudden death.

Shock and relief - that’s what attorneys for Black Elk say she felt when she heard the news that her case was dismissed.

Black Elk was arrested and taken into custody last February. She wasn’t released from prison until a year later. One attorney says it was Black Elk’s determination to prove her innocence that helped exonerate her.

On Thursday, Burleigh County state prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the child neglect case against Cassandra Black Elk. They say after having met with law enforcement and reviewing the case file they no longer believe there is sufficient evidence to convict her, saying “A dismissal of this matter is in the interest of justice. It was a profound injustice to Cassie but it’s the right outcome. And it couldn’t have come at a better time,” said defense attorney Bruce Ringstrom. It was an 18-month battle for Black Elk. In May 2022, she was sentenced to 18 months in prison after taking advice from her attorney to plead guilty to child neglect. That was before autopsy results revealed her infant died of sudden infant death or SIDS. ”And the fact that she actually herself, through her own diligence and her own work from a prison cell managed to get a copy of that autopsy report which started all of this is pretty amazing,” managing attorney of Great North Innocence Project James Mayer. With help from the Great North Innocence Project and two new attorneys, Black Elk filed for post-conviction relief. A judge ordered her release pending a new trial. Burleigh County prosecutors appealed that decision, based on their belief that she was intoxicated at the time, and the case went to the North Dakota Supreme Court. ”I think that Cassie thought the state was going to continue along on this unjust path until there was a trial. And frankly, so did we. And so I think we all were surprised by the state’s decision yesterday,” said defense attorney Dane Dekrey. Her attorney says although the case has been dismissed, Black Elk had mixed emotions...relief that it’s over, but sadness, because it doesn’t bring back the child she lost. She has now been reunited with her other two daughters.

The state asked that the case be dismissed with prejudice, meaning she cannot be retried on the child neglect charge in her infant’s death.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.