Why you see Christmas lights up in October in Bismarck Parks

A volunteer is putting up Christmas lights in Peace Park.
A volunteer is putting up Christmas lights in Peace Park.(KFYR)
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -There’s a reason as to why some of the Christmas lights around town are hung up so early.

Bismarck Parks and Recreations Executive Director Kevin Klipfel says there are a few reasons why the lights go up before December. For one thing, it’s when volunteers from the Dakota West Arts Council and Breakfast with Santa crew are available, and it’s usually when teachers get time off from school for an annual teacher’s convention.

“If you’re from North Dakota, when you’re doing your Christmas lights at home, most people have got them up before November because they don’t want to be battling the snow and the ice, and you’re just hoping for a warm day in November if you forget to put them up in October,” Klipfel said.

You can see the volunteers have already put up lights at Peace Park.

