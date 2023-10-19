Two ND coal programs received glowing remarks on Federal Review

By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT
NORTH DAKOTA (KFYR) - 135,000 acres of North Dakota land is considered coal country, according to the Public Service Commission. It’s important to maintain the land so it can be reclaimed once the mining is complete. A new federal review of two North Dakota coal programs shows the state is going above and beyond to do just that.

PSC Chairman Randy Christmann says the federal government isn’t necessarily a fan of coal mining, so it’s a challenge to meet the stringent regulations. But he says his team rose to the occasion. The federal Office of Surface Mining reviewed both programs and after many formal, in-person inspections and evaluations, both programs received high remarks. Regarding reclamation, the OSM said in part, “North Dakota has an effective program with no issues that need corrective action.” The Coal Regulatory Program covers the active mining areas or mine sites dug after 1977, which have been reclaimed. The Abandoned Mine Lands Program encompasses all mined land from before 1977. “They’re looking at all the fine details, and they really do a thorough evaluation. I’m proud to get such glowing comments on it,” said Christmann. When evaluating both active and abandoned mine sites, the OSM evaluates landowner and citizen-group relations, quality of the reclamation to ensure land will be the same or better than before, cost-effectiveness and use of new technology, an area North Dakota excels in. The OSM also seeks to ensure active work and reclamation are happening at the same time so the land can be reclaimed immediately once work is complete.

