Police make arrest in Minot car crash into Broadway Liquor

Minot Police have arrested a man they say crashed a vehicle into Broadway Liquor on Monday night.
By Bella Kraft
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Police have arrested a man they say crashed a vehicle into Broadway Liquor on Monday night.

24-year-old Jonathan Thomas Taylor, of Minot, is charged with criminal vehicular injury, duty in accident involving injury, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of a vehicle damage accident and aggravated reckless driving.

Taylor and the 27-year-old store employee Lacey Ronningen were taken to Trinity Hospital Monday night.

Ronningen was transferred out of ICU yesterday and is still recovering from several injuries.

The circumstances that led up to the crash are under investigation.

