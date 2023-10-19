Paper records replaced by electronic livestock brand inspection program

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota brand inspectors are starting to transition from paper records to an electronic livestock brand inspection program.

Inspectors will use an iPad and printer for the records program.

The people who sell the livestock all need inspection papers for their cattle, horses and mules.

Over the next few months all the inspectors will get the supplies, and next summer the new supplies will replace all the paper copies.

The Stockmen’s Association started building the program a year ago and tested it throughout the summer.

“When the handwritten ones are turned in, now, they’re— between me looking at them, and then before they are completely scanned in and are done being looked at here in the office— they’re touched about eight times. And now, as soon as they write one out in the field and upload it, it’s already in our computers here,” said Corby Ward, NDSA chief brand inspector.

He says it will help the brands get sent in faster and will help inspectors cut down on paperwork.

Payment will still need to be mailed to The Stockmen’s Association.

They have done around a dozen electronically and it has gone well.

