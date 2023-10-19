One charged in alleged armed robbery at Fargo apartment

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man has been charged for his part in an alleged armed robbery at a Fargo apartment complex.

Police say, it happened on Sept. 26 at an apartment building at 809 10th St. S. Officers were called to a woman’s apartment. She was helping the victim of the alleged robbery, who she did not know. Documents say, the woman told police the suspect and his alleged accomplices “do this to everyone”.

The victim told police, she knew one of the suspect’s mothers. She was visiting her sister’s house, when one man told her he had something he wanted to give her next door.

When the victim went with him, he pulled out a knife and tried to take her purse. The victim told police, he tried to cut the purse off of her. Two other men came into the building and attacked her. Documents say, a resident came out of their apartment and the men took off, dropping the knife. The woman helping the victim saw the attack. She told officers Thoren Azure was on top of the victim, holding the knife. Another man was trying to take the purse and punched her in the face. The third man was kicking her.

Azure was later detained in reference to a stolen vehicle case. Officers say, they spoke with him and he denied involvement. Azure is being charged with attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery-with an accomplice.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.