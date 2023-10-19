NDCEL Conference held to help state education

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a reason kids are out of school part of the week.

The NDCEL Conference is happening and educational administrators, stakeholders and teachers are meeting to discuss topics like leadership, school culture, student engagement and personal wellness.

The conference includes breakout sessions, keynote speakers, grad credit opportunities and pressing topics like artificial intelligence in the classroom.

“More about our artificial intelligence and its incorporation into education and how-- rather than fighting it-- we can embrace it, and help make our kids better with artificial intelligence,” said Aimee Copas, NDCEL Executive Director.

The attendees also network and problem-solve issues they all face.

For example, the Rugby school district needs funding for services like behavioral and mental health help, but it’s having trouble because the district is farther away from these services.

“So always just looking out for other ways to-- you know-- add to the pot of money, so we can provide these needed services for our kids that are far away from-- you know-- urban areas,” said Mike McNeff, superintendent of Rugby schools.

He says he and his peers also discussed the issue of teacher retention.

Rugby School District was not able to find a choir teacher this year, and it can help to find out how other districts solve similar problems.

All of the keynote speakers and topics are available to teachers through April for professional development.

Copas says the event also gives students and teachers time to reset after a busy start to the school year.

