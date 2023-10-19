Minot State golfer signs N.I.L. deal with XGolf Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot State freshman and Des Lacs-Burlington graduate Lauryn Keller recently signed a name, image and likeness deal with XGolf in Minot.

XGolf opened in Minot in October of 2021 and offers six indoor golf simulators.

Some Minot State athletes have capitalized on the NCAA’s N.I.L. rules, but the university’s athletic department said Keller’s deal is the first with a local Minot business.

“It opens the doors to how much you can do. Just because it’s a small town doesn’t mean you can’t do what other colleges have been doing. If you know the right people and reach out, you can get as many opportunities as you want,” said Keller.

Golf fanatics can play some of the most popular courses in the world from the comfort of the simulator.

There are also leagues to join and the Minot location just introduced new game formats.

These are all things that Keller thinks can help the Beavers golf program.

“The whole Minot State team practices throughout the winter. (The simulators) help keep your swing going. It’s hard to stay on track with your swing and keep up with other schools who can swing all winter. It keeps a club in your hand and keeps your swing feeling comfortable. It’s definitely a fun place to do it,” said Keller.

Keller will post golfing tips and tricks to the brand’s social media pages, offer lessons and hopes to start youth camps in the future.

