Harvey residents share fire safety tips while picking up free pumpkins

Harvey residents pick up free pumpkins at the Supervalu in Harvey
Harvey residents pick up free pumpkins at the Supervalu in Harvey(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY, N.D (KMOT) – The official fire prevention week ended days ago, but it’s never too late to learn new tips. Your News Leader headed to Harvey to get some advice from firefighters and kiddos on dealing with uncontrolled flames.

A few Harvey firefighters are giving away pumpkins for one fire safety protocol, and people have plans for their newly acquired gourds.

“We’re going to carve them,” said Carla Fawl, Harvey resident.

Scott Hoornaert said he counts on getting a free pumpkin yearly.

”We take the pumpkin seeds out and we usually bake them and season them and have them as snacks,” said Hoornaert.

Harper was ready with her tip.

”If there’s a fire on your shirt. You stop, drop and roll,” said Harper Hinrichs.

Her father, Adam, who has been a volunteer firefighter for 10 years, said that golden rule has stuck with kids. However, other important tips weren’t mentioned as much.

”If your house is on fire, you want to make sure everyone in the family knows where you’re all going to meet, so when the fire department gets there, we know that everyone’s out of the house,” said Adam Hinrichs.

The co-owner of the Supervalu grocery store says this is a fun way to engage the community on a fiery topic.

”If we can save one family, one person, that’s wonderful. That’s what it’s all about,” said Terry Hinrichs.

Harper said when you see smoke coming out of a building…

“You call 9-9-1,” finished Harper.

Adam said part of the event is to reiterate critical information that kids and adults sometimes forget.

”We’ll go home and tell her it’s 911 next time,” said Adam.

He also suggested checking batteries in the smoke alarm twice a year.

The co-owner of the Supervalu in Harvey said they’ve given away about 3,900 pumpkins since they started 17 years ago.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronningen family
Family of Minot liquor store employee credits first responders for life-saving efforts
At least one person was hurt after a vehicle crashed into the front of Broadway Liquor late...
UPDATE on Monday night’s vehicle crash into Broadway Liquor in Minot
Williston's old Outlaws building set to become new restaurant.
Williston entrepreneur looking to start another restaurant at old Outlaws building
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind
Two arrested after homes and vehicles shot at over the weekend in Burleigh County

Latest News

Lacey Ronningen and her husband Andrew
Employee hurt in Minot liquor store crash moved out of ICU
House explosion in Humboldt
1 killed, 2 others flown to hospital after house explosion in rural South Dakota
18-year-old killed in Dickey County crash with semi
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 10/18/23