Harvey residents share fire safety tips while picking up free pumpkins

HARVEY, N.D (KMOT) – The official fire prevention week ended days ago, but it’s never too late to learn new tips. Your News Leader headed to Harvey to get some advice from firefighters and kiddos on dealing with uncontrolled flames.

A few Harvey firefighters are giving away pumpkins for one fire safety protocol, and people have plans for their newly acquired gourds.

“We’re going to carve them,” said Carla Fawl, Harvey resident.

Scott Hoornaert said he counts on getting a free pumpkin yearly.

”We take the pumpkin seeds out and we usually bake them and season them and have them as snacks,” said Hoornaert.

Harper was ready with her tip.

”If there’s a fire on your shirt. You stop, drop and roll,” said Harper Hinrichs.

Her father, Adam, who has been a volunteer firefighter for 10 years, said that golden rule has stuck with kids. However, other important tips weren’t mentioned as much.

”If your house is on fire, you want to make sure everyone in the family knows where you’re all going to meet, so when the fire department gets there, we know that everyone’s out of the house,” said Adam Hinrichs.

The co-owner of the Supervalu grocery store says this is a fun way to engage the community on a fiery topic.

”If we can save one family, one person, that’s wonderful. That’s what it’s all about,” said Terry Hinrichs.

Harper said when you see smoke coming out of a building…

“You call 9-9-1,” finished Harper.

Adam said part of the event is to reiterate critical information that kids and adults sometimes forget.

”We’ll go home and tell her it’s 911 next time,” said Adam.

He also suggested checking batteries in the smoke alarm twice a year.

The co-owner of the Supervalu in Harvey said they’ve given away about 3,900 pumpkins since they started 17 years ago.

