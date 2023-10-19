Halloween decorations were taken from a porch by little kids, apparently directed by adults, video reveals

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WUSA) - Caught on camera: Young children are seen stealing Halloween decorations off a porch, seemingly at the direction of adults.

Around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12, a Ring camera captured three young children climbing onto a porch and peering into the home. And then an adult moved into frame, watching the children as a second adult stood a bit further away on the sidewalk.

“I was just really disgusted that the parents were there,” said Shelly, whose last name wasn’t provided by the station.

She said she is a long-time homeowner in Hillcrest and says she was disturbed when she watched her Ring camera footage, not because the Halloween decorations were stolen but how.

“It was almost like they were being you know directed, which was concerning for me, you know, these little babies which, quite frankly, I felt sorry for especially the, the little one because when they got up and ran, they sort of left him running up the rear. ... What kind of parent?” Shelly said.

“I feel like if they would do something like this and involve their children, they would do just about anything.”

At a time when youth crime is soaring, with 363 young people arrested in the first six months of 2023, there’s the same cry from city leaders, that solving the crisis starts at home.

“They need to know we love them but also we expect more,” said Ron Moten, a community activist.

There’s an outlet to offer support and resources to those parents who need it. Moten and Don’t Mute DC are hosting a parenting workshop at the Arc in Ward 8.

The police chief and attorney general will join community partners to have real conversations.

“Some of them are doing a great job. Some of them want to do a great job but don’t have the skills and resources or even know how to do things in certain situations. For instance, we have people come to us and say, ‘So when I do check the room and find a gun, what do I do?’” Moten said.

As for Shelly, she said she hopes the parents caught on her Ring camera get the help they need and for the children.

“I want the best for them. I want them to learn and to learn that this is wrong and not do it again and grow to become wonderful well-adjusted adults,” she said.

More than 200 people have already signed up for the parenting workshop this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.