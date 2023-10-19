Employee hurt in Minot liquor store crash moved out of ICU

Lacey Ronningen and her husband Andrew
Lacey Ronningen and her husband Andrew(Courtesy: Ronningen family)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Minot woman injured when a vehicle crashed into the liquor store she was working at earlier this week has been released from the intensive care unit, but remains hospitalized in Minot.

Lacey Ronningen’s husband Andrew told Your News Leader she was moved out of the ICU Wednesday but is recovering from several injuries.

The 27-year-old Ronningen was working at Broadway Liquor Monday when a driver crashed his SUV into the storefront.

Ronningen’s husband said she was impaled and pinned by some shelving, but likely survived due to quick action by first responders.

A spokesperson for the Minot Police Department said they had not been updated on the status of the 24-year-old driver, as of Wednesday afternoon.

The circumstances that led up to the crash are under investigation.

The store remains closed while construction crews rebuild and secure the entrance.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronningen family
Family of Minot liquor store employee credits first responders for life-saving efforts
At least one person was hurt after a vehicle crashed into the front of Broadway Liquor late...
UPDATE on Monday night’s vehicle crash into Broadway Liquor in Minot
Williston's old Outlaws building set to become new restaurant.
Williston entrepreneur looking to start another restaurant at old Outlaws building
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind
Two arrested after homes and vehicles shot at over the weekend in Burleigh County

Latest News

Harvey residents pick up free pumpkins at the Supervalu in Harvey
Harvey residents share fire safety tips while picking up free pumpkins
House explosion in Humboldt
1 killed, 2 others flown to hospital after house explosion in rural South Dakota
18-year-old killed in Dickey County crash with semi
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 10/18/23