Employee hurt in Minot liquor store crash moved out of ICU

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Minot woman injured when a vehicle crashed into the liquor store she was working at earlier this week has been released from the intensive care unit, but remains hospitalized in Minot.

Lacey Ronningen’s husband Andrew told Your News Leader she was moved out of the ICU Wednesday but is recovering from several injuries.

The 27-year-old Ronningen was working at Broadway Liquor Monday when a driver crashed his SUV into the storefront.

Ronningen’s husband said she was impaled and pinned by some shelving, but likely survived due to quick action by first responders.

A spokesperson for the Minot Police Department said they had not been updated on the status of the 24-year-old driver, as of Wednesday afternoon.

The circumstances that led up to the crash are under investigation.

The store remains closed while construction crews rebuild and secure the entrance.

