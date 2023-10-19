DCB professor named 2023 “environmental educator of the year”

BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KMOT) - NDSU and North Dakota Forest Service recognize a variety of organizations and people for its Trees Award.

Your News Leader visited this year’s recipient of the “Environmental Educator of the Year.”

These physics students at Dakota College at Bottineau are working with vectors and measuring trees.

Kindal Degraeve, one of the second-year students, said she’s comfortable with the teacher’s instruction.

”She’ll give us our questions, and it’s not ‘my way or the highway.’ She lets us use our own methods,” said Degraeve.

They’re collecting data for the globe program and acting as citizen scientists.

Professor Angie Bartholomay has been an educator for 45 years and specializes in environmental science.

She said they could’ve done the activity on paper but the hands-on AHA moments are faster.

”We have to teach them. We have to make this real to them, so they understand what’s actually happening and that can be very easy to do,” said Bartholomay.

The tree award came to her after years of writing curriculum.

She said before she became an educator, she originally wanted to be a ranger, but it didn’t work out.

”I started teaching and I fell in love with it and I decided I could have both worlds,” said Bartholomay.

She’s also one of the primary organizers of the annual Earth Day water festival on campus.

“She’s really good at answering them for us, and just being really good at walking through and making sure we understand all the questions,” said Degraeve.

Bartholomay said it felt good to be selected out of all the creative and wonderful environmental educators across the state.

The professor has been at the Dakota College at Bottineau for 15 years.

