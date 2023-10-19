DCB professor named 2023 “environmental educator of the year”

Professor Angie Bartholomay
Professor Angie Bartholomay(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KMOT) - NDSU and North Dakota Forest Service recognize a variety of organizations and people for its Trees Award. 

Your News Leader visited this year’s recipient of the “Environmental Educator of the Year.”

These physics students at Dakota College at Bottineau are working with vectors and measuring trees.

Kindal Degraeve, one of the second-year students, said she’s comfortable with the teacher’s instruction.

”She’ll give us our questions, and it’s not ‘my way or the highway.’ She lets us use our own methods,” said Degraeve.

They’re collecting data for the globe program and acting as citizen scientists.

Professor Angie Bartholomay has been an educator for 45 years and specializes in environmental science.

She said they could’ve done the activity on paper but the hands-on AHA moments are faster.

”We have to teach them. We have to make this real to them, so they understand what’s actually happening and that can be very easy to do,” said Bartholomay.

The tree award came to her after years of writing curriculum.

She said before she became an educator, she originally wanted to be a ranger, but it didn’t work out.

”I started teaching and I fell in love with it and I decided I could have both worlds,” said Bartholomay.

She’s also one of the primary organizers of the annual Earth Day water festival on campus.

“She’s really good at answering them for us, and just being really good at walking through and making sure we understand all the questions,” said Degraeve.

Bartholomay said it felt good to be selected out of all the creative and wonderful environmental educators across the state.

The professor has been at the Dakota College at Bottineau for 15 years.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bailey Bernstein
Memorial services planned for Wahpeton woman killed in crash
Ronningen family
Family of Minot liquor store employee credits first responders for life-saving efforts
Lacey Ronningen and her husband Andrew
Employee hurt in Minot liquor store crash moved out of ICU
Marcus Johnson (Left) and Elijah Infante (Right)
Two men charged after Bismarck drive-by shootings
Farmer Adam Cayko next to his corn crop
Former sugar beet farmers harvest new crops following sugar plant shutdown

Latest News

Horses in Theodore Roosevelt National Park
Public comments extended on livestock plan
First News at Five
“Little Jerusalem” rock formation near New Salem has rich history
Probation sentence for Mandan man
Man sentenced to probation for having sex with a minor
Little Jerusalem in New Salem
“Little Jerusalem” rock formation near New Salem has rich history