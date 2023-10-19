Country Fest releases full 2024 line up

Country Fest 2024 releases full line up
Country Fest 2024 releases full line up(Photo credit: Country Fest)
By Reggie Yarsky
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Thursday Country Fest released its complete 2024 line up.

Their headline acts are Eric Church, Keith Urban and Jake Owen.

Wednesday, June 26 there will be a Tailgate Party exclusive to 3-day ticket holders featuring performances by Sawyer Brown, Slamabama, Six to Midnight and more.

Thursday, June 27 Jake Owen, Scotty McCreery, Hailey Whitters, Chayce Beckham, Lorrie Morgan, George Birge, Kassi Ashton, Dylan Schneider and more are scheduled.

Friday, June 28 Keith Urban, Warren Zeiders, Cooper Alan, Deana Carter, Neon Union, Dalton Dover, Redferrin, Shaylen and more will be performing.

Saturday, June 29 Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, Conner Smith, Morgan Evans, Shane Profitt, Dillon Carmichael, The Castellows, Logan Crosby and more are scheduled.

General admission, camping, and Pit Passes are on sale.  To purchase tickets, visit:  https://www.countryfest.com/

