Corn maze season: Williston attraction brings families, friends for fun and frights

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Pumpkin patches and corn mazes are fan favorites during the Halloween season. They also take a lot of planning.

This is the second year that Black’s Maze of Dreams is open northwest of Williston. Places like these always bring in people who love the fall season and, of course, those looking for a fright ahead of Halloween.

As the sun sets, families and kids explore the nearly four-acre maze, charting a path through the tall stalks. On Thursdays and Fridays, they’re able to take a leisurely stroll through the area.

“It reminds me of my childhood. I used to go to these all the time when I was a child. That was one of the things that brought me here tonight. I wanted my daughter to experience that,” said Holly Bordelon, a Williston resident who used to live in Louisiana.

On Saturdays, the maze is filled with frights, attracting thrill seekers.

“It gives me a fun time getting off my phone and hanging out with friends and getting a nice scare,” said Kylee Harris, Williston.

Angela Black created the maze with her family. They bought the seed and worked with local farmers to cultivate the corn. The idea for growing a maze came from her desire to spend time with her children, and now she wants others to enjoy the attraction.

“I think it’s the thrill of walking through the pass and not knowing where the next turn leads. The adventure and curiosity, exploring the maze, wondering if there is something out there that is going to get you. It’s about having fun with your family and friends,” said Angela Black, Owner.

Black says she plans on continuing to grow the maze yearly. The area has also been used for concerts and Black says they even added a mining sluice for more family fun.

Black’s Maze of Dreams is open Thursdays through Sundays through Halloween. Their normal hours are from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., extended to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

