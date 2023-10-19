Bismarck remote worker explains how much you can save working from home

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The pandemic caused a massive shift to online work. The “work-from-home” lifestyle has its pros and cons but research shows it could save you major money.

New studies suggest telework is actually a commodity worth thousands of dollars. One Bismarck work-from-home mom explains the pros, the cons and the savings.

Amanda Godfread’s day starts like many other office workers. She sits down at her desk, grabs her coffee, types away and answers lots of calls. But there’s one key difference: she’s working from home. ”The idea of working from home was really appealing because it felt less stressful. It felt like, ‘Okay, if I have a 15-minute break in between meetings, I can go run a load of laundry, or I can be home at 3 when the kids come home from school. So, it’s not another run,’” said the remote Make a Wish Regional Director. Though, she says it’s not always easy. ”You do miss that camaraderie and you lose information by osmosis. If you’re in an office setting, you might hear, ‘Oh, such and such happened, or it took place.’ Or, ‘Oh, they’re worried about this. I actually know something about this.’ So, I can help,” said Godfred. The financial benefit could outweigh the cons. ”We save money on gas just because I’m driving so much less than I would have otherwise. But then, I think meals are a huge thing because I typically eat lunch at home every day. I just grab leftovers from whatever we ate before. I make myself a sandwich. That’s so easy because I didn’t have to prep it in the morning or the night before,” said Godfread. Meal prepping at home, walking your own dog and a nonexistent commute equals more cash in the pocket of Godfread and the thousands of other employees working from home. In fact, remote workers spend about $6,000 less a year than office-bound employees, according to FlexJobs, a remote-work site that runs surveys on the value of telework. Financial experts say by retirement, that adds up big time. ”If you took that $6,000 savings for the year and invested that at an eight-percent rate of return over 42 years, that $6,000 would turn into $152,000,” says Lux Wealth Advisors Managing Partner David Wald. Godfread says the value isn’t just financial; it also means more time with the ones she loves.

