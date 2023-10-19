Bismarck High’s LJ Araujo commits to Nebraska

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Four-time individual champion LJ Araujo is going to be a Cornhusker. LJ’s mom Amber announced via Facebook Wednesday night that her son is committed to Nebraska.

LJ is in his senior year at Bismarck High School, coming off his fourth state championship. His first came as an eighth grader.

As a junior, LJ went a perfect 42-0. He and his sister went into the Sports Spotlight last December.

LJ will be the second North Dakota native on Nebraska’s wrestling roster next year. Hettinger, North Dakota’s Kyle Burwick is currently a junior with the Huskers.

Araujo will look to become a five-time state champion this winter for the Demons.

