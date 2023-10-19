4th graders left traumatized after teacher played ‘Winnie the Pooh’ horror film in class, parents say

MIAMI (Gray News) – Fourth grade students at a Miami school were left traumatized after their teacher put on a horror film for them in class, according to local reports.

CBS Miami reports that a math teacher at The Academy of Innovative Education, a K-12 charter school, played “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” for his students on Oct. 2.

The movie is a spin on the beloved children’s tale, reimagined into a disturbing horror film. A demonic-looking Pooh and Piglet turn against their childhood friend Christopher Robin after being abandoned by him when he went off to college.

Parents at the Miami school told the media outlet the fourth-grade students were the ones who selected the movie, but the teacher agreed to play it without properly vetting its appropriateness.

The film has an NR rating, or “not rated.”

Parents said the teacher played 20 to 30 minutes of the film before turning it off, even as some terrified kids asked him to stop it sooner, according to CBS Miami.

The school confirmed in a statement to CBS Miami that a film was played that was “not suitable for the age group.” The school went on to state that administrators “promptly addressed this issue directly with the teacher and has taken appropriate action to ensure the safety and well-being of students.”

“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” was released in February. It is available to stream on Peacock or available to rent on Amazon Prime.

According to production company Jagged Edge Productions, the film was the directorial debut for Rhys Frake-Waterfield, who said the film was shot in just 10 days.

Filmmakers have announced a sequel, “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2,” will be released in 2024.

