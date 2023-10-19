20 cows killed when semitrailer flips over on interstate highway

Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue reported that the semitrailer carried 44 cows.
Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue reported that the semitrailer carried 44 cows.(Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue)
By Rob Polansky and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – Just under two dozen cows died when a semitrailer rolled over on an interstate highway in New Jersey Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the semitrailer flipped over on Interstate 84 in Newton as it was heading down an exit ramp around 3:30 a.m.

Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue reported that the semitrailer carried 44 cows.

A total of 14 cows died in the crash and 6 more had to be euthanized, state police said.

Firefighters said the driver was not hurt in the accident.

The state Department of Agriculture, Department of Transportation, and Department of Energy and Environmental Protection all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bailey Bernstein
Memorial services planned for Wahpeton woman killed in crash
Ronningen family
Family of Minot liquor store employee credits first responders for life-saving efforts
Lacey Ronningen and her husband Andrew
Employee hurt in Minot liquor store crash moved out of ICU
Marcus Johnson (Left) and Elijah Infante (Right)
Two men charged after Bismarck drive-by shootings
Two arrested after homes and vehicles shot at over the weekend in Burleigh County

Latest News

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, talks with members as the...
GOP’s Jordan will back a temporary House speaker as he tries to shore up support, lawmakers say
Country Fest 2024 releases full line up
Country Fest releases full 2024 line up
Attorney General Merrick Garland appears before a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Wednesday,...
Justice Department secures $9 million settlement with Ameris Bank over redlining in Florida
“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” was released in February. It is available to stream on...
4th graders left traumatized after teacher played ‘Winnie the Pooh’ horror film in class, parents say
Harvey residents pick up free pumpkins at the Supervalu in Harvey
Harvey residents share fire safety tips while picking up free pumpkins