18-year-old killed in Dickey County crash with semi

(MGN)
By KFYR-TV Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT
DICKEY COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - An 18-year-old from Fullerton, North Dakota, was killed in a collision at the intersection of Dickey County Road 3 and 89th Ave SE around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday.

The Highway Patrol says Boston Hagen was driving an SUV south on 89th Ave SE, ran a stop sign at the intersection and was T-boned by a semi that was traveling east on Dickey County Road 3. The 61-year-old driver of the semi was not injured.

No charges have been filed. The crash remains under investigation by North Dakota Highway Patrol.

