Two men charged after Bismarck drive-by shootings

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Court documents filed on Wednesday state that several bullets, relating to drive-by shooting incidents this weekend, were found in multiple homes, including an infant’s room.

Burleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies say they responded to nine reports of gunfire damage that included vehicle windows shot out and bullets found in the walls of homes. They say .22 caliber ammunition and empty shell casings were found on the road near the affected homes.

In the early morning hours on Sunday, a Bismarck Police officer pulled over 20-year-old Elijah Infante and 21-year-old Marcus Johnson and found a firearm in the vehicle. Infante told the officer he had been hunting the day before.

During a search warrant conducted on Infante’s home later, officers found the firearm along with .22 caliber ammunition and shell casings.

Officers say Infante told them he and Johnson were drinking and driving the night of the incidents. They say Infante told them he fired the gun but was aiming at car tires. Police say Johnson told them he just shot the gun into the air.

Both are charged with eight counts of reckless endangerment.

