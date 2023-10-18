Storefront damaged from weekend drive-by shootings

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested two people and seized a firearm related to a drive-by shooting spree over the weekend. Investigators say several neighborhoods both inside and outside city limits had damage.

This is what Dustin Schmidt saw when he walked into work Sunday morning.

“There was glass all over on the GameStop side,” says property owner Dustin Schmidt.

Schmidt says his property on Skyline Boulevard was one of several damaged in a recent drive-by shooting in Bismarck and Burleigh County.

“We lost a door and a couple of windows,” said Schmidt.

Deputies took down nine reports of gunfire damage. They found bullets and empty shell casings in and around multiple homes - including one bullet in an infant’s room. The windows were also shot out in several vehicles.

The investigation led them to arrest 20-year-old Elijah Infante of Bismarck and 21-year-old Marcus Johnson of Mandan.

Officers say Infante told them he and Johnson were drinking and driving the night of the incidents. Infante told them he fired the gun but was aiming at car tires. Police say Johnson told them he just shot the gun into the air.

Both are charged with eight counts of conspiracy to commit reckless endangerment.

Schmidt says the GameStop storefront was hit about eight to ten times.

“If you look at the holes and the way the glass was broke. It was definitely just concentrated on the GameStop side, so we don’t know if that was a target. We’re not sure if it was random. The scary thing is, especially for the community, if someone is driving shooting rifles off in the middle of the night,” said Schmidt.

Burleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies say the incident appears to be isolated but they are still investigating.

Burleigh County Sheriff and Bismarck Police are asking any homeowners in the affected neighborhoods to check for damage.

