Sports Spotlight: Gibson & Wingenbach

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Every time Bismarck High and Century play a football game, two legends pace the sidelines.

Mark Gibson and Ron Wingenbach have a combined 59 years of service as head coaches in the capital city.

“Ron’s a standup guy who’s very competitive, but on the flip side of that, he does things right,” said Mark Gibson, Bismarck High football head coach.

“I think the one word I would echo is respect. We have to utmost respect for their staff, coach Gibson, their players,” said Ron Wingenbach, Century football head coach.

Wingenbach took over a Patriot program in 1990 that had yet to find its footing. Gibson was hired in 1999, following in the footsteps of the late Bob Feeney.

“The crazy part about the whole thing, when I first got here in 1999, Dickinson High was actually our biggest rival. I want to say the early 2000′s, I credit coach Wingenbach and his staff, they got that thing turned around. Since then, they’ve been one of the mainstays,” said Gibson.

Since Gibson’s hiring 25 years ago, he and Wingenbach have shared a field 30 times. They’ll be the first to tell you some of their schemes have similarities.

“You can see the main elements within both programs. You know, schematically in the run game, we are very, very similar. We may do it out of different formations, but the core belief of what we want to get accomplished is very similar,” said Wingenbach.

Gibson and Wingenbach are known for stability on the field. They hope they’re making the biggest difference off of it.

“Above all, we’ve had great athletes. We’ve had great kids that mean a lot to me. Both on and off the field, to see them succeed outside of playing is something that is way more important than state championships,” said Gibson.

“I think you can walk around town and people will say ‘Hi, coach.’ I think that’s one of the best things I can ever hear. As long as that work ethic is being displayed, I’m very proud of them,” said Wingenbach.

It all adds up to 438 wins and 10 state titles: plenty of success for the community to rally around.

“High school football in Bismarck/Mandan is very important. I don’t know if some point in time you could always say that, but high school football is huge in Bismarck. I’m glad to be part of it, and I’m sure Mark would say the same,” said Wingenbach.

“When the Bowl is packed, a lot of people in the community are out watching the game, this city has done a good job backing both programs, and it’s certainly something that I’m sure (Ron) is, and I’m proud of as well,” said Gibson.

The Demons and Patriots meet tomorrow night to wrap up their regular seasons.

