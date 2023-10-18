Strong winds knock out power briefly in Dickinson

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (10/17/2023 at 7:20 p.m.): Less than 25 Montana-Dakota Utilities customers in Dickinson are now without power, according to the MDU outage map.

UPDATE (10/17/2023 at 7:05 p.m.): The Montana-Dakota Utilities outage map is now showing that the number of customers without power is down to just over 100. You can view the outage map here.

MDU Outage map as of 7:05 p.m. Tuesday (KFYR)

ORIGINAL STORY (10/17/2023 at 6:30 p.m.): Montana-Dakota Utilities is reporting that more than 1,700 customers are without power in Dickinson after strong winds came through Tuesday evening.

Most of the outages are on the eastern side of the city. A restoration time is unknown, according to MDU. You can view the outage map here.

MDU outage map for Dickinson as of 7 p.m. CDT (KFYR)

Winds have gusted close to 70 mph near Dickinson and have been even stronger in other parts of western North Dakota. A High Wind Warning is in place through 7 p.m. MDT/8 p.m. CDT Tuesday.

Wind gusts as of 6:40 p.m. Tuesday (KFYR)

Highest wind gusts reported (KFYR)

High Wind Warning Tuesday evening (KFYR)

