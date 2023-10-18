Strong winds knock out power briefly in Dickinson

(MGN)
By Jacob Morse
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (10/17/2023 at 7:20 p.m.): Less than 25 Montana-Dakota Utilities customers in Dickinson are now without power, according to the MDU outage map.

UPDATE (10/17/2023 at 7:05 p.m.): The Montana-Dakota Utilities outage map is now showing that the number of customers without power is down to just over 100. You can view the outage map here.

MDU Outage map as of 7:05 p.m. Tuesday
MDU Outage map as of 7:05 p.m. Tuesday(KFYR)

ORIGINAL STORY (10/17/2023 at 6:30 p.m.): Montana-Dakota Utilities is reporting that more than 1,700 customers are without power in Dickinson after strong winds came through Tuesday evening.

Most of the outages are on the eastern side of the city. A restoration time is unknown, according to MDU. You can view the outage map here.

MDU outage map for Dickinson as of 7 p.m. CDT
MDU outage map for Dickinson as of 7 p.m. CDT(KFYR)

Winds have gusted close to 70 mph near Dickinson and have been even stronger in other parts of western North Dakota. A High Wind Warning is in place through 7 p.m. MDT/8 p.m. CDT Tuesday.

Wind gusts as of 6:40 p.m. Tuesday
Wind gusts as of 6:40 p.m. Tuesday(KFYR)
Highest wind gusts reported
Highest wind gusts reported(KFYR)
Highest wind gusts reported
Highest wind gusts reported(KFYR)
High Wind Warning Tuesday evening
High Wind Warning Tuesday evening(KFYR)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was hurt after a vehicle crashed into the front of Broadway Liquor late...
UPDATE on Monday night’s vehicle crash into Broadway Liquor in Minot
Minot State volleyball coach placed on administrative leave
Minot State volleyball coach placed on administrative leave
UPDATE: Woman dies after crash near Ft. Rice
Williston's old Outlaws building set to become new restaurant.
Williston entrepreneur looking to start another restaurant at old Outlaws building
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind

Latest News

Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Eighth annual Dancing for Special Stars Tuesday in Minot
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Airport looks to reduce wetlands near runways to make flights safer
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Study on Minot housing confirms needs
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Counties in contract with Ward Juvenile Detention Center
First News at Six
Williston entrepreneur looking to start another restaurant at old Outlaws building