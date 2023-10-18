Memorial services planned for Wahpeton woman killed in crash

Bailey Bernstein
Bailey Bernstein(.)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Funeral services have been scheduled for a 20-year-old Wahpeton woman who was killed after being hit by a driver who is accused of driving while intoxicated.

Bailey Jo Bernstein, 20, of Wahpeton, passed away Sunday, October 15, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. She was just one month away from her 21st birthday.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Bailey was hit by a vehicle around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, October 12, in the 400 block of 11th Avenue South in Wahpeton. Officials say Bailey was on a walk with her mom when she was hit by a pickup driven by 52-year-old Chad Olson of Wahpeton.

Olson left the scene and was later located by officials and arrested. He is charged with criminal vehicular homicide and duty in accident involving death or injury. Court documents state Olson was drinking prior to the crash and fell asleep at the wheel.

Visitation for Bailey is scheduled for Friday, October 20, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton, with a prayer service to follow.

Bailey’s memorial service is set for 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 21, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton. There will be visitation starting at 11:30 a.m. and burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Wahpeton after the services.

An aunt of Bailey’s has created a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral costs and medical expenses related to Bailey’s injuries and death. You can support the Bernstein family here.

Wahpeton man charged with criminal vehicular homicide after woman dies

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronningen family
Family of Minot liquor store employee credits first responders for life-saving efforts
At least one person was hurt after a vehicle crashed into the front of Broadway Liquor late...
UPDATE on Monday night’s vehicle crash into Broadway Liquor in Minot
Williston's old Outlaws building set to become new restaurant.
Williston entrepreneur looking to start another restaurant at old Outlaws building
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind
Two arrested after homes and vehicles shot at over the weekend in Burleigh County

Latest News

Harvey residents pick up free pumpkins at the Supervalu in Harvey
Harvey residents share fire safety tips while picking up free pumpkins
Lacey Ronningen and her husband Andrew
Employee hurt in Minot liquor store crash moved out of ICU
House explosion in Humboldt
1 killed, 2 others flown to hospital after house explosion in rural South Dakota
18-year-old killed in Dickey County crash with semi
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 10/18/23