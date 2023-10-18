Magic City Discovery Center plans rooftop Halloween event

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Oct. 18, 2023
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Magic City Discovery Center will be highlighting the magic this weekend for one of its Halloween activities.

The center’s educator Tessa Samuelson said this Friday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., they’ll have five stations on the roof, weather permitting.

She said they’ll have experiments that involve banishing ghosts, invisible ink and flying ghosts.

“We’re just really excited to be doing it. We think it’s really fun to do something with no school going on and to get kids engaged,” said Samuelson. She said anyone is welcome to try the activities after paying admission.

The center will also have a trunk or treat on Oct. 28.

More info: Magic City Discovery Center

