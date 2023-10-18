A Flight to Remember: Cindy and Ernie’s love story

LINCOLN, N.D. (KFYR) - Millions of American men were drafted into the military during the Vietnam War.

That includes Ernie Torpen.

The Scranton man had a low draft number and knew it was only a matter of time before he had to go.

So, in 1971, he enlisted in the Army before his number was called.

Little did he know, that decision would forever change his life.

Ernie and his wife Cindy are both Vietnam veterans; she also enlisted in the Army in 1971, and that’s when their love story began.

A stack of letters on Cindy Torpen’s kitchen table tell a love story that dates back more than 50 years. They are letters Cindy Torpen and her now husband, Ernie, wrote to each other.

“You just make me feel good,” read Cindy from one of the letters.

Ernie remembers the first time he saw Cindy.

“Yeah, I do,” he smiled. “I think the first time I saw her is probably at the cafeteria.”

Ernie and Cindy met at Fort Leonard Wood Missouri in 1971.

“I knew he was the right one,” said Cindy.

They dated for about six months. Then Cindy was sent to Germany. Ernie tried to get orders to go too, but his dad fell ill.

“He was in World War II. He actually had two Purple Hearts. He had some shrapnel in his back, and it always bothered him,” explained Ernie, who came home to North Dakota rather than deploying overseas.

Ernie and Cindy figured that was the end of their love story. Ernie married and had two sons. Cindy traveled the United States as a traveling nurse.

“It’s that wanderlust some of us get,” she said.

But after 20 years of traveling, she felt the urge to call Ernie, just to say hi.

“We just caught up with what we were doing with our lives,” recalled Ernie.

Life went on, until 1998, when Cindy’s friend urged her to call Ernie again.

“And I said, ‘No, we do not mess with married men,’” said Cindy.

But this time, Ernie was no longer married. He and his wife had been divorced for two years. Two years later, Ernie and Cindy married.

Cindy counts that day as one of the three best events of her life.

“It was the culmination of that chance meeting,” she said.

Her other top events: those six months she and Ernie had together in 1971 and their recent trip to Washington, D.C. on the Western North Dakota Honor Flight.

At Arlington National Cemetery, Cindy was recognized for her service. A recognition she’s not sure she’s worthy to receive.

“I just did what we signed up to do,” she said.

Never knowing what she signed up to do would be the beginning of a love story.

Although Cindy worked all over the country as a traveling nurse, the Honor Flight was her first time visiting Washington, D.C.

Both she and Ernie say the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was the best part of the trip, because even though neither of them served in Vietnam, they were both in the Army during that war and had friends who did serve there.

