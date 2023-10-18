Final Class-A & 9-Man Football Polls

By Lee Timmerman
Published: Oct. 18, 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association conducts weekly football polls during the regular season. With the Class-A and 9-Man postseason set to begin on Saturday, Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison takes the top ranking in Class-A into the playoffs.

In 9-Man, it’s tied at the top between South Border and Sargent County.

Judging by the fact that four teams in each division received a first-place vote in the final poll, the road to the Dakota Bowl in these two divisions should be outstanding to watch.

Final Class-A Football Poll

  1. Velva-D-A-G (12) — 9-0 Record — 81 pts. — Last Week: 1st
  2. Kindred (5) — 8-0 Record — 74 pts. — Last Week: 2nd
  3. Langdon Area-E-M (1) — 9-0 Record — 55 pts. — Last Week: 4th
  4. Dickinson Trinity (1) — 9-0 Record — 52 pts. — Last Week: 3rd
  5. Central Cass — 7-1 Record — 15 pts. — Last Week: 5th

Others Receiving Votes: Shiloh Christian (8-1)

Final 9-Man Football Poll

  1. (Tied for 1st) Sargent County (10) — 9-0 Record — 77 pts. — Last Week: 1st
  2. (Tied for 1st) South Border (7) — 9-0 Record — 77 pts. — Last Week: 2nd
  3. New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock (1) — 8-0 Record — 58 pts. — Last Week: 3rd
  4. Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn (1) — 9-0 Record — 44 pts. — Last Week: 4th
  5. North Prairie — 8-1 Record — 29 pts. — Last Week: 5th

