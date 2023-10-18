The Dakota Zoo brings special visitors to Highland Acres Elementary

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dakota Zoo came to Shannon Chaussee’s classroom at Highland Acres Elementary and brought some special visitors.

It was the launch of ‘Wild Expedition,’ a program where handlers take the animals on the road.

“We learned how to pet a snake and that all of them have different colorations and patterns, and box turtles have smooth shells,” said Samuel Fladeland.

The fifth graders created informational writing projects on zoo animals and researched them to tie into their curriculum.

“In social studies, we can work on brochures, so we’re working on brochures for our animals and that will go along with social studies. And science, discovering new things, discover how to pet the snake and stuff like that,” said Grayson Huelsman.

It took a while to launch the program because of safety protocols, but now the Dakota Zoo wants to expand the educational opportunities to workplaces and other schools.

“Having an animal making an impact on somebody that they may not have been able to make that impact otherwise. You know, there has been research done that when you bring an animal out and do a presentation for someone, it sticks with that person. And that’s what we are about at the Zoo we want to inspire people to go out and take action that is important towards conservation,” said Brent Weston, education volunteer coordinator.

He brought in a turtle and a snake, but the Zoo has an entire list of animals that are approved for the educational opportunities.

Anyone who wants to set up a visit with the zoo can contact Brent Weston, education and volunteer coordinator at the Dakota Zoo or at his phone number 701-223-7543 or extension three at the zoo.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.